Our second round of snow is here, bringing more wet and slippery conditions to the Chippewa Valley

Our first full week of March has been a pretty snow filled week. With a good round of snow during the work week, we are going to be adding another round that has already begun.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in affect for all counties listed. Throughout the Advisory, expect moderate to sometimes heavy snowfall which will make roads slippery.
Throughout the evening and into tomorrow morning, roads won't become very hazardous, but due to the nature of the snow, sliding is possible. Along with sliding, winds will reduce your visibility.
Snow is going to be possible into... READ MORE