Our spring storm has everything from ice to rain and even potential severe thunderstorms this weekend

Our forecast has gotten even more interesting heading into this weekend. It's safe to say our weekend "winter storm" can been changed to a "spring storm".
Thursday will be quiet and colder with high temperatures climbing towards the mid 20s. Winds will be light, and we'll see plenty of sunshine, so expect a bright but below average day.
Friday will become cloudy as a warm front approaches. Temps will fly into the upper 30s by the late afternoon.
After 6 pm, we'll see chances for snow/rain/sleet... READ MORE.