Our spring storm has everything from ice to rain and even potential severe thunderstorms this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

Our forecast has gotten even more interesting heading into this weekend. It's safe to say our weekend "winter storm" can been changed to a "spring storm".

Thursday will be quiet and colder with high temperatures climbing towards the mid 20s. Winds will be light, and we'll see plenty of sunshine, so expect a bright but below average day. 

Friday will become cloudy as a warm front approaches. Temps will fly into the upper 30s by the late afternoon. 

After 6 pm, we'll see chances for snow/rain/sleet... READ MORE.

