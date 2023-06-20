 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11PM TONIGHT ...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin,
Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Ozone pollution likely to stay as air pattern remains stagnant, keeping hot and dry weather over the Chippewa Valley

  • 0
Air Quality Index Map and Chart.png

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

In a year that must at least be close to the year with the most Air Quality Alerts issued for our area, yet another Air Quality Alert is in effect until 11pm tonight.

Ozone pollution can form near the surface when the air that is both hot and that contains other pollutants. We continue to have yellow level pollution from Canadian wildfires that have yet to mix out of the area as our weather pattern has remained pretty stagnant over the past couple of weeks.

Temps warmed up to the upper 80s/low 90s this afternoon, and the dew points were a bit lower than yesterday. Therefore, it didn't feel warmer than the actual air temperatures, but that doesn't mean that it still wasn't a hot afternoon.

Dew points will climb back to the... READ MORE

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here