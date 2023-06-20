Ozone pollution likely to stay as air pattern remains stagnant, keeping hot and dry weather over the Chippewa Valley

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
In a year that must at least be close to the year with the most Air Quality Alerts issued for our area, yet another Air Quality Alert is in effect until 11pm tonight.
Ozone pollution can form near the surface when the air that is both hot and that contains other pollutants. We continue to have yellow level pollution from Canadian wildfires that have yet to mix out of the area as our weather pattern has remained pretty stagnant over the past couple of weeks.
Temps warmed up to the upper 80s/low 90s this afternoon, and the dew points were a bit lower than yesterday. Therefore, it didn't feel warmer than the actual air temperatures, but that doesn't mean that it still wasn't a hot afternoon.
Dew points will climb back to the... READ MORE