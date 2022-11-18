Pack extra hand warmers, breezy winds knock wind chills below zero for deer camp

BUCK FEVER is in top gear for Deer Camp 2022! I don't think mother nature feels the same way though with these temperatures she's bringing us this weekend.
Friday will be cold and mostly cloudy. High temps will sit near 20 in the morning but fall into the teens all afternoon. Wind chills will be in the single digits all day.
Wind speeds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts could top out closer to 30 mph.
We'll see slight chance for some flurries, but most of Friday will be free from accumulating snow.
Overnight, we'll see a new wave bring us another round of snow into early Saturday...READ MORE.