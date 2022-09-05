Perfect Labor Day weather before a potential last look of summer weather

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Labor Day weekend was one of the best weekends that we have had in awhile, with low humidity and plenty of sunshine. The only storms that we experienced was Friday night, but luckily it did not spoil any part of Saturday. Today is Labor Day and we continue more beautiful weather, however the next few days look to bring the middle of summer weather back.
With it being Labor Day, many people are off an looking for a great time to enjoy the outdoors once more after a gorgeous weekend. The good news is that our streak of perfect weather continues and today is going to be a great day. There will be plenty of sunshine, some light winds, and best of all, low humidity. Today we will only get to the mid 70s, much like yesterday, with tonight dropping to the mid 50s.
Tomorrow will be much the same, though our temperatures are starting to rise as well as humidity. Temps tomorrow will rise to the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. By Wednesday... READ MORE