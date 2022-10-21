Perfect weather to enjoy or get some chores done for the weekend before a rainy start next week

With our weekend almost here, today started our warm trend with temps in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. This is a great transition into tonight, where we get down into the 40s, and our weekend starts even better than today.
For our Saturday and Sunday, as many take time to enjoy their day and relaxing, others can find these days a perfect time to get some chores done around the house. The weekend will be filled with sunshine with very few things to worry about. Plus, it might be the last couple of days for a while with beautiful weather.
The only concern for the weekend will be relatively strong winds. These winds will be... READ MORE