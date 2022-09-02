Picture perfect Labor Day Weekend weather!

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Friday afternoon was the second in a row with warm temps and high humidity. High temperatures ranged from the mid to upper 80s for most of Western Wisconsin, though some spots to the east were held to the low 80s.
Dew points were in the mid to upper 60s for most of the day. This made it feel like 90 or higher through most of the Chippewa Valley in the late afternoon.
After a cold front moves through in the evening, temps and humidity will drop to comfortable levels by early Saturday morning and stay there through the Labor Day Weekend.
Along that front, there is a chance for some isolated to scattered thunderstorms. A few could be strong... READ MORE