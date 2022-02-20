Pleasant Sunday, Snowy Presidents' Day

Breezy southerly winds will usher in warmth today as temperatures rise into the 40s under partly cloudy skies.
A slow-moving storm system will arrive Monday, with snow showers becoming widespread later in the day. With the snow comes the return of cooler temperatures to the region, with highs in the twenties. Moisture continues to stream into the Chippewa Valley on Tuesday with snow wrapping up Tuesday night. Winter Storm Watches are already out for portions of the Chippewa Valley starting Sunday night and running through Tuesday afternoon...