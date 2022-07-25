Pleasant temps could give the A/C a break this week; rain is still hard to come by

Another day, another summer forecast. Mother nature sets us up for a wonderful last week of July!
The week looks really quiet weather wise. High will be near or just below average and lows will fall into the 50s a few times. Humidity will stay low with the exception of Tuesday, and we'll see limited chances for rain.
Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with high temps near 81. We'll see very light winds from the west at 3 to 8 mph. Dew points will remain in the 50s, meaning it will be super pleasant.
Overnight, a few stray showers may be possible as clouds increase. Lows will drop into the low 60s...READ MORE.