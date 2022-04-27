Plentiful April showers have pushed Eau Claire above average in precipitation for the year

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Eau Claire has been cooler than average, and part of that has been because we've been cloudy and had plenty of rain chances over the past several weeks. Eau Claire's precipitation has been above average by over two inches for the month of April to date, and an inch and a half above average so far this year.
Put into context, however, it's likely a very good thing. Last spring and summer was incredibly dry, and parts of Western Wisconsin were considered to be in a drought. Our spring snowmelt didn't result in that much flooding at all, and where rivers did flood it didn't last long.
We picked up a lot of rain last August which skewed last year's numbers to ending above average despite below average months in September, October, and December last year. That below average precip trend continued through this February as, of course, the departure from average resets at the new year. March was slightly above average and April has been quite a bit above average so far with just a few days left. Plus, most of the rain fell at beneficial rates that should mean good things for farmers so long as we don't continue to keep the fields soaked come planting time.
Clouds will increase overnight... READ MORE