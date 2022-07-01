Plenty of dry time expected even as shower and storm chances return for holiday weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Happy Fourth of July long Weekend! Temperatures won't be too warm for outdoor activities, but there will be chances for showers and thunderstorms from time to time all weekend long.
Expect there to be plenty of dry time mixed in with these chances, but make sure to have plans for those showers and possibly storms. While severe weather is not expected, any storm poses a threat due to the lightning risk.
Furthermore, there is at least a slight chance rain in every 12 hour period through the weekend, but at no time can we call rain chances "likely".
There will be time to enjoy the weekend outside, but it's likely to see at least one shower in your vicinity...