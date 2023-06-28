Poor air quality, threat for strong to severe thunderstorms highlight Wednesday's forecast

We'll be monitoring two things in our forecast for today... the continued poor air quality and the threat for severe thunderstorms later today into tonight.
The AIR QUALITY ALERT does continue until noon Thursday. The air quality index will likely remain in the orange to red category today.
Later this afternoon into tonight, we have the potential to see strong to severe thunderstorms across the entire area. All modes of severe weather are possible, with hail and damaging wind gusts the main threats.