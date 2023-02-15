Precipitation comes to an end, but falling temperatures will lead to roads becoming icy

The latest storm system will continue to wind down across the Chippewa Valley after bringing rainfall totals ranging from a quarter to one inch. We picked up about a half inch of rain just outside the WQOW studio.
While the precipitation will come to an end by midday, temperatures will be falling throughout the day, so any untreated roads and sidewalks will turn slick and icy, so be sure to use caution.
The good news is that the weather will improve towards the weekend.