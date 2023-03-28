Quiet today but watching two rounds of precipitation the next several days; the latter looking to be impactful

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
The quiet stretch of weather we've experienced the past few days will be coming to an end as the weather pattern will turn more active, especially to end the week.
We'll remain quiet once again today with sunny skies to start the day, but clouds will increase ahead of an area of lower pressure. Winds will be westerly at 5-15 mph with highs in the mid 30s to low to mid 40s.
The low will spell a chance for a few light snow showers, beginning as early as mid-afternoon north of Highway 64. Everyone has a chance of seeing these snow showers tonight into very early Wednesday morning. Accumulations will run a trace to a half inch, so little impacts are expected from it.
