Quieter weather to end the week as latest low pressure system departs

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
The latest area of low pressure brought rain and snow showers to the Chippewa Valley late Tuesday evening into early this morning. Snow totals were light and overall precipitation totals ranging from a couple hundredths to as much as two-tenths of an inch.
A few rain and snow showers will linger through about 8 AM, then conditions will quiet down for the rest of the day with a mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. Highs top out in the upper 30s to mid to upper 40s with a southerly wind turning westerly.
