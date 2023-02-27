Rain and snow end tonight, but the Chippewa Valley still has more snow chances in the forecast

Tonight, rain and snow will clear out of the area, leaving us dry and partly cloudy for tonight. Unfortunately, by tomorrow, more snow chances will arrive.
Although precipitation will end this evening, temperatures are expected to drop below freezing, which will freeze the rain and melted snow. Thus, there may be a few slippery stretches tonight and early tomorrow morning.
By the afternoon, we will see temps back above freezing which will once again melt snow. However, not much melting will occur because of temperatures not staying well above freezing, as well as our next snow chances arriving.
The late evening of tomorrow.. READ MORE