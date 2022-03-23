Rain and snow since Tuesday pushes March's precipitation to date above average

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Eau Claire picked up over six tenths of an inch rain yesterday and a bit more today. Some snowflakes did mix in this morning, but didn't accumulate as the ground temps remained above freezing. It's still quite early in the year, but Eau Claire's precip deficit since January 1 is now back below an inch.
So, there was some good that came out of this dreary weather as parts of Western Wisconsin continue to suffer from drought conditions, though the drought isn't nearly as bad as it is in western and southwestern parts of the country.
While high temps pushed close to 40 again, most of the day was stuck in the 30s. Rain and snow showers continue to be scattered this evening as the center of the low pressure system is fairly close to directly overhead. As the low moves east tonight, moisture will continue to move through from north to south... READ MORE