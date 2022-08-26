Rain and storms likely for at least parts of this weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Friday morning was the coldest since June 27 with a low of 49 in Eau Claire. Other spots ranged from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Temperatures warmed quickly with afternoon sunshine. Afternoon highs topped out near 80, which was over 30 degrees warmer than the morning lows.
Dew points briefly climbed to near 60 in the late morning to make it feel slightly humid before dropping back to the mid 50s by early afternoon. Humidity will rise again Saturday after staying below 60 tonight.
A warm front will move through in the morning with a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms...