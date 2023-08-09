Rain and thunderstorm chances increasing for Thursday night and Friday

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Showers and storms have developed, as expected, this afternoon in Minnesota and are moving through Wisconsin this evening. Still, they are isolated to scattered and they are moving at about 30 mph.
So, while some will get rain, it won't rain for too long in any one spot. Still, some spots could pick up a quick quarter to half inch of rain this evening while others will get nothing to a few hundredths.
Tomorrow will be a pleasant day with sunshine, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s along with a breeze of 5 to 15 mph out of the northwest.
Humidity will rise again Friday after a warm front moves through Thursday night and will drop Friday night after a cold front moves through. Dew points will likely top out in the mid to possibly upper 60s Friday.
Rain chances are increasing... READ MORE