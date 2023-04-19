 Skip to main content
Rain and thunderstorms likely the next two days; heavy rain possible

Futurecast HRRR 3.png

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins

Our next storm system is moving in and will bring periods of rain and thunderstorms over the next few days. 

Rain and embedded thunderstorms are expected Wednesday morning between 6-11 AM. Areas northeast, such as Medford, Ladysmith, Gilman and Neillsville, could see some freezing rain or snow mix in when the precipitation begins. By the afternoon, the precipitation will taper to drizzle and light rain showers. Highs today top out in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Another round of rain and thunderstorms will move in later tonight into early Thursday morning, and bursts of heavy rain could be possible. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 30s to low 40s.

More rain and thunderstorms are likely Thursday. CLICK HERE to view the timing of that, and how much rain is likely to fall with this system. 

