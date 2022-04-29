Rain and wind return after a beautiful Friday

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
This past week has had a temperature spread of over 50 degrees. Last Saturday, Eau Claire had the warmest temp of the year so far with a high of 72 degrees. In fact, other than Friday, last weekend was the only other two days recently with highs above average.
After that, temps cooled and some flurries fell early in the week before the sky cleared Tuesday night, which allowed for a record low temperature of 21 degrees. Highs Wednesday and Thursday were both in the low 50s. but lows were ten degrees warmer on Thursday and the warm-up continued Friday with the second warmest day of the year so far.
Highs today did hit 70 southeast of Eau Claire, but all of Western Wisconsin hit at least 60. A few hours of partial clearing helped us out while areas to the southwest had thicker clouds and rain. That rain will move in this evening and chances will continue on and off through the weekend.
It's all a part of a large low pressure system that will slowly move through this weekend. Expect several rounds... READ MORE