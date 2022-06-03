Rain chances decreasing, but still in the "slight chance" category for weekend air shows

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Friday had plenty of sunshine, but a northwest breeze kept temperatures in check. Highs were above 70 south of highway 10, near 70 to about highway 29, and in the mid to upper 60s north of highway 29.
That breeze was out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph for most of the afternoon with gusts between 20 and 30 mph. That isn't quite as strong as they were Thursday, and they will continue to slowly weaken through the weekend.
Saturday's wind will be out of the south-southwest at 5 to 15 mph with occasional gusts up to about 25 mph possible. Sunday's breeze will be lighter and finally more comfortable out of the northeast and in the single digit speeds for most of the day. Sunday's wind won't have any affect on the air show, though some of the lighter/slower aircraft may have to compensate for the breeze on Saturday. That, however, won't be enough wind to threaten the show.
Rain chances are a bit more of a concern for the air show both days... READ MORE