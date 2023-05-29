 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM UNTIL 11 PM MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Rain chances finally return to Western Wisconsin along with warmer temps and higher humidity

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Memorial Day weekend was completely dry. It's very difficult to put this into a historical context because Memorial Day doesn't fall on the same date every year, but it isn't super common for three consecutive days in the month of May to all be 100% dry, so I'd imagine a weekend this nice this time of the year isn't something that's happened on many Memorial Day weekends.

Highs warmed up quickly this afternoon after clouds stuck around through early afternoon. Most ended up in the mid to upper 80s. There actually was rain on radar late morning through mid-afternoon, but the air was so dry that it didn't reach the ground.

May is typically a rainy month, but it wasn't this year. Eau Claire has only picked up about 2 inches rain this month and is over 1.5" below average. This month's deficit is enough to put meteorological spring (Mar-Apr-May) below average, too, and drop our year's surplus down to about 1". Over half of our rain came on May 5, and we haven't picked up more than 1/4" since the 14th, almost two weeks ago.

The weather pattern is finally beginning to change... READ MORE

