Rain chances increase tomorrow with moderate rain rates possible

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Highs today ranged from the mid 40s in Taylor County to the mid 50s in the Chippewa Valley with places further south and west in the low to mid 60s. A front was fairly stationary over Western Wisconsin, which brought a few rain showers to the area.
The rain mixed with dirt and dust that was in the air from a combination of a stretch of dry weather and being at this time of the year when vegetation hasn't begun to green up yet. In addition, there was a decent amount of wind to pick up some more dirt and add that to the atmosphere. That left only a trace of rainfall but quite a bit of dirt spots on cars and the ground.
There won't be much for rain chances tonight, but another round arrives...