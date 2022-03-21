 Skip to main content
Rain chances increase tomorrow with moderate rain rates possible

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Highs today ranged from the mid 40s in Taylor County to the mid 50s in the Chippewa Valley with places further south and west in the low to mid 60s. A front was fairly stationary over Western Wisconsin, which brought a few rain showers to the area.

The rain mixed with dirt and dust that was in the air from a combination of a stretch of dry weather and being at this time of the year when vegetation hasn't begun to green up yet. In addition, there was a decent amount of wind to pick up some more dirt and add that to the atmosphere. That left only a trace of rainfall but quite a bit of dirt spots on cars and the ground.

There won't be much for rain chances tonight, but another round arrives... READ MORE

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

