...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Rain chances increasing for the weekend, temps to remain hot through Saturday

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Air quality remains at the orange alert level, and the Wisconsin DNR has issued another Air Quality Alert through Friday night at 11pm.

They continue to urge those in sensitive groups such as those with heart/lung issues, the elderly, and young children to limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous activities.

Today is the summer solstice, with the sun's rays perpendicular to the Tropic of Cancer (22.5° N) this morning at 9:57 local time. This marks the beginning of astronomical summer and is the day with the most daylight in the northern hemisphere.

The summer solstice has... READ MORE

