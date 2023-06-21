Rain chances increasing for the weekend, temps to remain hot through Saturday

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Air quality remains at the orange alert level, and the Wisconsin DNR has issued another Air Quality Alert through Friday night at 11pm.
They continue to urge those in sensitive groups such as those with heart/lung issues, the elderly, and young children to limit time outdoors and avoid strenuous activities.
Today is the summer solstice, with the sun's rays perpendicular to the Tropic of Cancer (22.5° N) this morning at 9:57 local time. This marks the beginning of astronomical summer and is the day with the most daylight in the northern hemisphere.
