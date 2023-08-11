Rain chances return Sunday evening/night

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Saturday will be mild in comparison to Friday's strong thunderstorms with lower humidity (still a bit humid), temps in the low to mid 80s, and a mostly sunny sky. It will also be breezy out of the northwest, but that's what is allowing the lower humidity to continue to move in.
A few light pop-up showers cannot be ruled out Saturday afternoon. Better chances for rain and possibly even some thunder return later in the day Sunday and will be most likely Sunday night into Monday morning when another round of widespread rain is possible.
As of Friday evening's forecast, severe weather is not expected Sunday night into Monday, but that could change... READ MORE