Rain chances return Thursday, but widespread beneficial rain continues to avoid area

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures warmed to near 90 along the Minnesota border this afternoon, but highs dropped to the low 80s in the Chippewa Valley and further down to the mid to upper 70s from Ladysmith down through Medford towards Marshfield.
Stronger wind will arrive tonight as southerly gusts could climb above 25 mph as a warm front moves through. That's ahead of scattered showers that become possible late tonight through early tomorrow morning.
Rain has been in short supply so far in the month of June. Eau Claire only picked up 0.05" at the airport yesterday, though the south side got a bit more beneficial 1/3". Still, Eau Claire only received about two and a half inches rain this month, which is over two inches below average to date in June. The precipitation surplus we've had for most of the year so far has dwindled to less than a half inch.
There will be more chances for rain... READ MORE