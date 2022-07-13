Rain chances return Thursday night and will be scattered through Rock Fest/Fair weekend

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Even after scattered showers and storms in the vicinity the past few days, Eau Claire remains below average for July, the season to date, and this year.
There will be more chances for scattered showers and storms, but it's uncertain if that will lead to any widespread beneficial rain. Still, localized beneficial totals are possible just like the past couple rounds mainly in Rusk and Taylor, and Clark counties.
Temperatures were kept cool from morning cloud cover, but it's turned into a decent afternoon with highs in the mid 70s to near 80 and low humidity. Humidity will start to return tomorrow afternoon ahead of our next chance for rain and thunderstorms...