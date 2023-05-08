Rain chances to begin and end the week into the upcoming weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
Chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast today, but we'll see a very similar setup to Friday, with the rain chances scattered across the area. Otherwise we'll see a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky with an easterly wind at 5-15 mph. Highs top out in the 60s, but those that stay dry and see some sun could reach the low 70s.
We'll have a mostly to partly cloudy sky tonight with a few isolated showers at times. Winds will be light out of the east, and with that, we'll introduce the potential for patchy fog developing overnight. Lows fall back into the 40s to low 50s.