Rain chances today and tomorrow as temps and humidity steadily increase

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Yesterday was a pretty cool day as storms earlier this week gave us below average temperatures. For today and onward though, we are going to be heating up steadily to toasty levels. As we rise in humidity, there will be some storm chances on the way.
Friday is going to be a bit warmer than yesterday as sunlight heats us up into the low 80s. After we hit our high temp in the afternoon, clouds roll in with rain chances.
