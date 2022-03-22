Rain changes to snow by Wednesday morning

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Scattered showers and chilly temperatures are continuing this evening. As temps fall further, rain will transition to a wintry mix or snow overnight.
As of 4pm, most of Western Wisconsin has between 1/4" and 1" of rain from today. We had 0.58" in our rain gauge at the studio and the NWS has confirmed with Stormtracker 18 that the automated rain sensor at the airport stopped working this morning after measuring the first five hundredths of an inch.
A lot of moisture continues to move in from the south as a larger low pressure system slowly moves through Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Precipitation will become fairly widespread again overnight with the rain-snow line pushing into the Chippewa Valley...