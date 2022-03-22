 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rain changes to snow by Wednesday morning

  • 0
State - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Scattered showers and chilly temperatures are continuing this evening. As temps fall further, rain will transition to a wintry mix or snow overnight.

As of 4pm, most of Western Wisconsin has between 1/4" and 1" of rain from today. We had 0.58" in our rain gauge at the studio and the NWS has confirmed with Stormtracker 18 that the automated rain sensor at the airport stopped working this morning after measuring the first five hundredths of an inch.

A lot of moisture continues to move in from the south as a larger low pressure system slowly moves through Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Precipitation will become fairly widespread again overnight with the rain-snow line pushing into the Chippewa Valley... READ MORE

Matt was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in 2019. He started as our Saturday evening meteorologist in September of 2014 before being promoted to Evening Meteorologist in 2016. Born and raised in Sheboygan, WI, Matt loves everything about this great state, including experiencing all four seasons and deer hunting. He enjoys forecasting all types of weather and does so while cheering for all Wisconsin sports teams! 

Tags