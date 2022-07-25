Rain deficit will likely continue to worsen despite a few slight rain chances this week

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
There was good news and bad news with the fact that that most of Saturday's storms missed the Chippewa Valley to the south. The good news was the nasty severe weather didn't affect Western Wisconsin, but the problem with that is the little rain we did get didn't add up to even one-quarter inch in Eau Claire.
The month of July is over an inch and a half below average, and the worst number is the season-to-date since the start of meteorological summer on June 1. Since the beginning of June, Eau Claire has only picked up about half of the nearly 8" 30-year average rainfall amount. Despite the above average early spring precipitation, 2022 is still over an inch below average.
While there are several chances for isolated to scattered showers this week, none of them look to bring much in terms of meaningful rain. The best chance will be a line of scattered showers with possibly some thunder... READ MORE