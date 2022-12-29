Rain/drizzle chances throughout the day with a few flurries possible by evening

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
A couple of systems around our area is going to continue to give us some "warmer" weather as well as all kinds of precipitation chances from morning to evening hours. We could even see fog later this evening.
Two systems are currently at play, with one in Minnesota and the other in Iowa. With the low to our south, "warm" air is still being driven up towards our area. Though, both are interacting with one another, and driving precipitation towards Western Wisconsin.
Throughout the morning and afternoon, our temps will remain above freezing, meaning our precipitation will fall as rain. We do catch a break in the afternoon with only seeing a rain drizzle at the most. By the evening... READ MORE