Rain fell, but didn't add up with decreasing rain chances through the weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures remained cool Friday with highs in the low to mid 60s across the Chippewa Valley.
Rain kept the air cool, but it was more of a drizzle or very light rain with totals across Western Wisconsin mostly staying below 1/10" with just New Richmond at about 2/10".Eau Claire picked up 0.04" at the airport and 0.03" in our rain gauge at the WQOW studio on the south side of the city.
Today's rain at the airport doubled the month's total precip so far to 0.08" and it's already halfway through the month of September with a month deficit now approaching two inches after our summer deficit was over four inches. 2023 is now nearly 5 1/2" below average.
The cooler weather is helping leaves change color... READ MORE