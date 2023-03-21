Rain is likely overnight, with snow mixing in mainly north of I-94 and best chances north of WI-64

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Despite being mostly on the cold side of a stationary front today, the Chippewa Valley still rose above freezing with highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Temps near 50 were fairly close with La Crosse and Wisconsin Dells along with areas south climbing into the 50s!
A line of snow moved north of this front midday, but didn't accumulate in Eau Claire. More precipitation is approaching from the west overnight that will move along this front.
Expect precipitation to begin as all rain near the St. Croix River between 10pm and midnight. Then, precipitation will transition to snow from north to south... READ MORE