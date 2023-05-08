Rain is possible this week, but not a guarantee as warmer temps bring isolated to scattered shower/storm chances

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures this afternoon were warmest west of highway US-53 where it stayed dry through the afternoon and even had a bit of sunshine. Temperatures to the east were cooler as scattered showers moved through, especially in Taylor, Clark, and Jackson counties.
Eau Claire was just on the warm and dry side with highs in the upper 60s, but highs reached the low to mid 70s further west.
A few more showers and thunderstorms developed in late afternoon further west into the warmer air and are slowly moving east or even not moving much at all. These isolated showers and storms could continue overnight, but not everyone will get rain and some will fizzle out by morning.
It is possible that tomorrow is partly cloudy to mostly sunny and completely dry, but there are also a couple... READ MORE