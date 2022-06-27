Rain likely Tuesday morning with strong storms possible during afternoon/evening

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The threat for severe weather is increasing for Tuesday afternoon and evening across all of Western Wisconsin and, in fact, much of the state. The primary threats will come in the form of damaging straight-line wind gusts and damaging hail. The threat for tornadoes is quite low, but it isn't zero.
Still, straight-line wind gusts can produce the same damage as "weak" tornadoes. Hail can damage roofs, siding, cars, and other objects left outside. It is a good idea to bring items that can easily blow around (and possibly damage other things if blown) inside.
This threat comes after a relatively mild day today. highs ranged from the mid 70s east of highway 53, near 80 along the highway 53 corridor, and in the low 80s to the west. These warm, but not hot, temperatures combined with low humidity to make for a comfortable day.
Some showers and storms on radar this evening may bring some rain to isolated locations, but storms tomorrow afternoon and evening could be strong to severe... READ MORE