Rain, rain, rain, some breezy winds then the clocks turn back

It's time to get busy and time to get back to reality. Mother nature has already greeted you with rain showers to start our Friday, and it will only continue into the weekend.
Friday will be cloudy, windy and wet. Temps have dropped into the 40s, where they'll stay through Saturday.
Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph Friday. Saturday they'll remain breezy at 8 to 15 mph. As a follow-up low pressure system moves through late Saturday, winds will turn back to the south Sunday.
That will pull temps back up into the 50s for Sunday afternoon, and it will likely be partly cloudy.
Rain will be on and off Friday morning. By noon, we'll see a wide band of rain develop across central Wisconsin. The edge of this rain will setup...READ MORE.