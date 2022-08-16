Rain rates through the weekend will be light to moderate and come in isolated and scattered rounds

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Chances for rain tonight will be hit-or-miss, though a couple of isolated rounds are possible beginning tomorrow between periods of partly to mostly cloudy skies.
The best chances for rain arrive tomorrow night and last through Saturday night, but even those chances call for a couple rounds of scattered showers and/or thunderstorms each day. There will be a larger portion of the day without rain than with those rounds of scattered showers.
So, don't expect a washout any one day, but have a raincoat or umbrella with you for when those rounds of scattered showers arrive. While no severe weather is expected, some thunderstorms are possible from time to time even though most of the rain will fall... READ MORE