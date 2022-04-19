Rain returns Wednesday after a nearly perfect day, at least compared to the weather we've been having

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The Upper Midwest has had more than its fair share of cold and dreary weather over the past several weeks, but today was quite a bit better. There was plenty of sunshine and no rain or snow fell from the sky.
Temperatures were a bit below average, though, with highs in the mid to upper 40s. While this isn't perfect and still more than 10 degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 58, temps were about 10 degrees warmer than the past several days. In addition, there was very little wind today. We have been quite breezy over the past week or two, and the weather turns windy again with the next round of rain that arrives tomorrow.
A band of very light rain is trying to move into Western Wisconsin this evening. A few light showers will be possible tonight as the warm front that's causing this light rain passes through.
Highs tomorrow will also be in the upper 40s much like today, however the low pressure system's cold front arrives midday. That front will bring... READ MORE