Rain, T-Storm chances return Friday and could last through the weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:

Temps warmed quickly today and topped out in the mid to upper 70s in the Chippewa Valley. Black River Falls even hit 80! Eau Claire's high was the warmest since it was 84 on April 14, twenty days ago.

It's incredibly dry, however, so any shower on radar will not reach the ground this evening.

That will change tonight. isolated showers are possible early tomorrow morning, with scattered showers and thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. Still, it won't be all-day rain.

The best chances for widespread rain/storms...

