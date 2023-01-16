Rain to change over to snow by tomorrow morning before ending, more snow in forecast later this week

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Rain and above freezing temperatures have caused both melting of snow/ice on roads and added to the puddles on roads. Temperatures have been as warm as 39 yesterday afternoon in Eau Claire, and lows this morning remained above freezing in the mid 30s.
This allowed for prolonged melting. In addition, the falling rain added to the amount of water on the roads. That water continues to pond up in low spots and plenty of ice and snowpack on side streets especially prevent this from running into the storm drains in the city and snowbanks on sides of rural roads prevent water from running into ditches.
Temps will likely remain above freezing tonight, though low temperatures may briefly fall to or just below 32.
The rain today added up to about 1/3" in Eau Claire, and the moisture this evening has shifted further north and northwest, but that will all spin back through the Chippewa Valley later... READ MORE