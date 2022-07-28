Rain unlikely until at least Sunday evening

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
For the third day in a row, isolated showers moved through Northern and Western Wisconsin this afternoon, but didn't provide beneficial rain even where drops fell. Even these small chances will end tonight has high pressure moves in.
So, if your garden or lawn is in need of water, you'll have to get out the hose or sprinkler and do it yourself. Just remember to water only in the morning or evening in order to waste the least amount of water. In the middle of warm and sunny days, a large percentage of sprinkler water will evaporate before soaking into even dry ground.
At least the weather will be amazing for outdoor activities this weekend. Expect warm, but not humid conditions along with plenty of sunshine. Each day will get slightly warmer and slightly more humid, but dew points won't rise to humid levels until... READ MORE