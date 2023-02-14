 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rainy weather continues as wind speeds increase, bringing in cooler temperatures for the end of the work week

  • Updated
  • 0
North Central - Satellite and Radar.png

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

A system to our south brought us a very rainy Valentines Day this year, but at least we can say it was not cold. This system will be moving away from our area these next couple of days, and as it moves through, we will be in for stronger winds and cooler temperatures. 

With the positioning of the Low, the Chippewa Valley would normally bring us lots of snow, but thankfully, we have stayed warm. 

Tonight, into tomorrow morning, we will continue to have rain showers, but as the Low moves away, we will... READ MORE

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here