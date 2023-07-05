Recent rain helped our deficit, but Western Wisconsin could still use more: next chance is in the forecast

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
Temperatures are cooler as you'd expect after a cold front moved through. Highs warmed to near 80 today, which is only a couple degrees below average but well below the upper 80s and 90s we had over the past few days.
Humidity is much lower, too, with dew points for the most part below 60. Yesterday, they were in the mid 60s to low 70s at times before the storms moved through. Dew points will continue to fall tonight down into the upper 40s/low 50s by morning and even further into the low to mid 40s tomorrow.
You won't feel much humidity at all. A combination of the low humidity and temps falling into the low 50s by tomorrow morning will mean you could open your windows tonight to give the air conditioner a break. I'm on the edge personally, but it's at a point where even I would consider opening up.
The last time we had weather that allowed this possibility, the air quality was horrible. Air quality was...