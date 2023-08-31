Record-breaking heat is expected for Labor Day weekend

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It was another chilly morning in Western Wisconsin with Black River Falls falling to within a couple degrees of freezing this morning, though the airport does tend to read cooler at night than surrounding areas so there likely wasn't much frost, if any for most spots in central Jackson County. Most of Western Wisconsin woke up in the mid to upper 40s.
Eau Claire is on record watch this weekend! Highs are expected to climb into the 90s starting Saturday, though Saturday's forecast high is in the lower 90s because there will be some cloud cover as a warm front continues to move through Wisconsin and eventually get further north to bring the Chippewa Valley closer to the core of the heat.
Eau Claire's forecast highs for both Sunday and Monday are expected to either break or be close to record warmth. In addition, Monday could become the hottest Labor Day ever... READ MORE