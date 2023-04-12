Record heat in the forecast the next two days; weekend to turn dreary and colder

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins
For the first time this year, and the first time since September 24, 2022, Eau Claire hit the 80 degree mark on Tuesday. We'll be even warmer than that the next two days, and we'll likely be setting new records.
Your Wednesday forecast will feature sunny skies and a breezy southerly wind with highs in the 80s areawide, though some of the "cooler" spots may stay in the upper 70s. Eau Claire's record high for today is 82 set back in 1931, and I'm forecasting a high of 86.