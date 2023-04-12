 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO
EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1100 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 771.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 774.5 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.5 feet on 06/02/1938.

&&

Record heat in the forecast the next two days; weekend to turn dreary and colder

  • Updated
  • 0
Misc. Graphic.png

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Austin Haskins

For the first time this year, and the first time since September 24, 2022, Eau Claire hit the 80 degree mark on Tuesday. We'll be even warmer than that the next two days, and we'll likely be setting new records. 

Your Wednesday forecast will feature sunny skies and a breezy southerly wind with highs in the 80s areawide, though some of the "cooler" spots may stay in the upper 70s. Eau Claire's record high for today is 82 set back in 1931, and I'm forecasting a high of 86. 

CLICK HERE for more on your Stormtracker 18 Forecast. 

