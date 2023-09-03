Record high temperature today with another shot of breaking a high temp record tomorrow before storm chances early on in the work week

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:
Today was a day to get in the shade or out in some water as temperatures reached over the record high temperature. Monday will be pretty similar as excessive heat sticks around until Tuesday, prompting us to our next chance of storms.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Pierce and Pepin County until 5pm on Tuesday.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for Buffalo, Jackson, and Trempealeau County until 6pm on Tuesday.
Heat Indices throughout the period will be up to 100°+.
