 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AFTERNOON ACROSS
WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will develop Monday afternoon.
Minimum RH values of 25 to 30 percent and wind gusts to 30 mph
are possible. The worst conditions will be in the afternoon and
persist into early evening. Any fire has the potential to quickly
spread. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.

For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see
apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.

Record high temperature today with another shot of breaking a high temp record tomorrow before storm chances early on in the work week

  • Updated
  • 0
14 Cty - High Temps Today SA.png

From Stormtracker 18 Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

Today was a day to get in the shade or out in some water as temperatures reached over the record high temperature. Monday will be pretty similar as excessive heat sticks around until Tuesday, prompting us to our next chance of storms. 

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Pierce and Pepin County until 5pm on Tuesday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for Buffalo, Jackson, and Trempealeau County until 6pm on Tuesday. 

Heat Indices throughout the period will be up to 100°+.

 For Details about tomorrow's potential for record temperatures as well as a look at our next chance of rain, click here.

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here