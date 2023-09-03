Record high temperature today with another shot of breaking a high temp record tomorrow before storm chances early on in the work week

Weather Alert

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AFTERNOON ACROSS WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN... Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will develop Monday afternoon. Minimum RH values of 25 to 30 percent and wind gusts to 30 mph are possible. The worst conditions will be in the afternoon and persist into early evening. Any fire has the potential to quickly spread. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before burning. For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn.