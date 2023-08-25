Relief is in sight! Cooler than average temps and low humidity return for the weekend and beyond

From Stormtracker 18 Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
The highest temperatures continue to move away from Wisconsin to our south, and another cold front is approaching from the northwest. There appears to be a more gradual drop in temperature behind the front, but the dew point map shows where the relief is right now.
There was a well-defined sharp cut-off in dew points right around Duluth and St. Cloud Friday afternoon that'll continue to move southeast through the night and bring relief this weekend.
This week's heat was not typical especially for this time of year as we're about a month past the average hottest time of the year.
In fact, we're not too far from starting to see temps fall...