Return of sunshine today began the Chippewa Valley's warm-up

From Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer:
It's still a beautiful evening outside with temperatures in the 50s falling into the 40s later this evening. Lows will get a bit chilly and will be near the freezing mark by early tomorrow morning. Tonight's low is the only chance for freezing temps in the seven day forecast as warmer weather moves in.
Highs topped out in the mid to upper 50s this evening, and a few spots pushed 60! Temps warmed up in part thanks to clouds that cleared out this afternoon and continue to move further southeast. Rain this morning never made it north of La Crosse, just as forecast.
Expect a mostly clear sky tonight with only a few clouds tomorrow morning. Those will clear midday through the afternoon, so expect plenty of sunshine through the middle of the day. Clouds will return tomorrow night, but rain chances... READ MORE